Department of Environmental Quality Needs Information

regarding a case of illegal dumping in Oklahoma City. Sixteen 55-gallon drums containing unidentified liquids were deposited at a property located at 3400 NE 4thSt. in Oklahoma City. The drums are believed to have been dumped on November 21, 2018, and were discovered the following morning.

Samples of the materials contained in the drums have been collected by investigators and sent to the State Environmental Laboratory for analysis. Investigators are currently following up on several leads from evidence gathered at the scene. Anyone with any information regarding the open dumping of liquid waste at this property should contact Investigator Michael Freeman of DEQ