Details Still Unclear On White House Virus Expert's Oklahoma Visit

By 55 seconds ago
  • Kevin Stitt campaign photo

One day after Gov. Kevin Stitt made conflicting statements regarding a planned visit from White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, no further clarity has emerged from Oklahoma City.

President Donald Trump announced the visit by Birx -- to provide "aggressive, tailored and targeted guidance" on handling the coronavirus -- in a Wednesday press conference.

At a press conference on Thursday, Stitt alternated between saying his office had invited Birx and that they hadn't. The governor said he didn't know what site or sites Birx wanted to visit.

On a virtual installment of the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences' Project ECHO discussion series on Friday, Oklahoma state Sen. Greg McCortney (R-Ada) said he had been unable to find out anything further about Birx's visit.

"I am desperately trying to find out what's going on with Dr. Birx's supposed visit to the state, and can happily report that no one seems to have any clue," said McCortney, who also chairs the Senate's health and human services committee.

In a weekly video update, Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, spoke highly of Birx and her public health guidance.

"She is a very, very competent physician, and I know any recommendations that she makes will be based on science and evidence," Bratzler said.

"The White House task force had made recommendations to a number of states that were seeing substantial outbreak in the number of cases to close certain things down like bars," Bratzler said of the recommendations, which were sent to Oklahoma. The governor's office has indicated they are declining to follow the task force's guidance.

"I think the recommendations were solid," Bratzler said.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for further information about Birx's visit.

Tags: 
Governor Stitt
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Stitt Muddies Circumstances Around Visit from White House Coronavirus Task Force Leader

By 20 hours ago
Andrea Hanks / White House

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday obfuscated the circumstances surrounding next week’s visit from a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Oklahoma is among six states Dr. Deborah Birx will visit to provide "aggressive, tailored and targeted guidance" on handling the coronavirus.

Stitt described her stop differently at a news conference.

"She’s making some stops in Iowa and a few other states. And so, we’ve invited her to Oklahoma," Stitt said.

Trump Says White House Coronavirus Task Force Doctor To Visit Oklahoma

By Aug 6, 2020
Twitter / @WhiteHouse

President Donald Trump announced that Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House's coronavirus task force, will visit Oklahoma next week on a tour of states "to deliver aggressive, tailored and targeted guidance."

The visit comes as Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt is under scrutiny for declining to implement the task force's recommendations to combat the coronavirus.

Governor’s Office Confirms They Are Not Adhering To Federal Guidance On Virus Response

By Jul 31, 2020
Facebook / Governor Kevin Stitt

Despite recommendations from the Trump administration that the state of Oklahoma implement far stricter restrictions to combat the coronavirus, a spokesperson for Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday that they're just that -- recommendations.

"The Governor’s office followed up after the Task Force’s latest report and the White House confirmed that these are not mandates and that the State is not out of compliance with any federal orders," said Baylee Lakey, the governor's communications director, in an emailed statement.