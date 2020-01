Tulsa Police are investigating what is described as the city’s first homicide of the New Year. Responding officers found Darrell Hope lying in the street early this morning near his home at an apartment complex at 15th and South Garnett. He had two bullet wounds in his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Investigators believe some kind of confrontation took place between Hope and his assailant. Homicide detectives are looking for a motive and a suspect.