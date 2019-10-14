Related Program: 
Developing a Culture of Health: A Chat with Lori Melichar of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

  • Aired on Monday, October 14th.
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Lori Melichar, a labor economist with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Per the RWJF website, Lori is "a senior director [who] focuses on discovering, exploring, and learning from cutting-edge ideas with the potential to help create a Culture of Health. She is also the host of the Foundation's Pioneering Ideas podcast. Previously at the Foundation, Melichar managed several programs to focus a broad research community on studies to improve health and health care policy and practice, and was a key driver of efforts to advance the science of quality improvement (QI) research and evaluation."

Health Care
Community Medicine
Medical Research
Nurses and Nursing
The DIY and Maker Movement
Scientific Research
Medicine
Health Care Policy
Health Care Reform
Economics
Jobs and Work-Related Issues
Personal Health and Well-Being
John Henning Schumann
Social Change
American Culture
Science

Medical Matters: Upstream Doctors

By Mar 13, 2014

Host John Schumann speaks with Rishi Manchanda, author of the TED Book "The Upstream Doctors," regarding new ideas in medical education and so-called 'social determinants of health.' Gary Schwitzer of HealthNewsReview.org reviews the week's health news, and essayist Margaret McCartney from Glasgow teaches us to be wary of 'over-screening' in medical care.

 

ST on Health: Upstream USA, Women's Health, and Full (and Fully Informed) Access to Contraceptives

By Jan 14, 2016

On this edition of ST on Health, we speak with Mark Edwards, the co-founder of Upstream USA, a newly formed nonprofit that aims, as noted at its website, "to change healthcare so that all women receive the highest quality services and can conveniently access the full range of contraceptive methods, including IUDs and the implant." Indeed, as stated further at the Upstream USA site: "Fully half of all pregnancies in the United States are accidental.

Applying A Silicon Valley Approach To Jump-Start Medical Research

By Oct 25, 2016

Cori Bargmann's new job description includes "to help cure, prevent or manage all diseases by the end of the century." That's quite a lofty goal.

Bargmann is a neuroscientist and president of science for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the joint venture of pediatrician Priscilla Chan and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. The couple pledged $3 billion to solve major medical problems by helping scientists and engineers collaborate long term, over 25, 50, even 80 years.

Big Data Coming In Faster Than Biomedical Researchers Can Process It

By Nov 28, 2016

Biomedical research is going big-time: Megaprojects that collect vast stores of data are proliferating rapidly. But scientists' ability to make sense of all that information isn't keeping up.

This conundrum took center stage at a meeting of patient advocates, called Partnering For Cures, in New York City on Nov. 15.

On the one hand, there's an embarrassment of riches, as billions of dollars are spent on these megaprojects.

"The Shift: One Nurse, Twelve Hours, Four Patients' Lives" (Encore Presentation)

By Mar 15, 2016

(Note: This show originally aired in December of last year.) On this presentation of ST on Health, an interesting chat with Theresa Brown, a clinical nurse who also writes regularly about nursing for The New York Times, CNN.com, and other national media. Brown's new memoir is "The Shift: One Nurse, Twelve Hours, Four Patients' Lives," and Publishers Weekly (in a starred review) called it a "meticulous, absorbing shift-in-the-life account of one nurse's day on a cancer ward [which] stands out for its honesty, clarity, and heart.

"How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records" (Encore Presentation)

By Apr 11, 2017

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we listen back to a fascinating show from January. At that time, we spoke with author Adam Tanner about his then-new book, "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records." As was noted of this volume by Kirkus Reviews: "[This is] a disturbing look at the threat to privacy created by the lucrative and growing health care data-mining industry. In his previous book...[Tanner] took a broad look at the enterprises that gather and sell computer-generated data on consumers.