Disabled Child Left on School Bus

Police in Midwest City say a 7-year-old girl who suffers from cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair was left alone for hours on a school bus.

Police Chief Brandon Clabes says the girl was picked up shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Other students were taken to various schools but the girl was overlooked. Clabes says the bus was parked for five or six hours before the driver and bus monitor found the child.

Clabes says that instead of notifying school officials, the girls' parents or medical personnel, the girl was taken to a daycare, which contacted her mother who took her to a hospital. Clabes says the girl was released in good condition.

Clabes says a report will be presented to the district attorney to determine if charges are warranted.