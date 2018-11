Jawuan Johnson returned a fumble 15 yards and Jalen Reagor ran 83 yards for a score r

ight after halftime and the Horned Frogs got bowl eligible with a 31-24 victory over Oklahoma State. Reagor also had a 6-yard TD catch for the injury-plagued Horned Frogs. TCU is going to its 16th bowl in Gary Patterson's 18 seasons as head coach.