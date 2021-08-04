Disasterology? How Prepared Is the US For the Next Disaster?

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Dr Samantha Montano, a specialist on emergency management, and a professor at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy about her new book, "Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis." Although emergency management vowed 'never again' after the mistakes in the response to Hurricane Katrina (Montano's first disaster experience), recent experiences after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and subsequent hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, lead Montano and other emergency management professionals to think that the next catastrophic disaster event, could be in fact...catastrophic. She offers a critical examination of the current state of American disaster preparedness.

Aired Wednesday, August 4, 2021.