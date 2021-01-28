Disparity Widening Between COVID Mortality Rates In Urban And Rural Oklahoma

By 1 hour ago
  • A slide from a presentation by Dr. Jennifer Clark given as part of OSU Center for Health Science's Project ECHO weekly COVID-19 update on Jan. 27.
    A slide from a presentation by Dr. Jennifer Clark given as part of OSU Center for Health Science's Project ECHO weekly COVID-19 update on Jan. 27.
    OSU Center for Health Sciences Project ECHO

Rural and urban Oklahomans have different mortality rates from COVID-19 -- and the gap is widening.

"The split between urban and rural experience of COVID-19 is getting wider, the disparity between them," said Dr. Jennifer Clark, faculty lead for OSU Center for Health Sciences' Project ECHO. "96 deaths per 100,000, relative to, kind of, 79 deaths per 100,000 in the urban section."

Dr. Randolph Hubach, associate professor of rural health at OSU Center for Health Sciences, described that as a "huge disparity."

"I think there's a couple things that start to come into play," Hubach said. "One of them is the current infrastructure for public health and medical in rural areas. We know that our hospitals and clinics are overburdened.

"Simultaneously, what we know from the research is that those within rural communities tend to present later to care, so if individuals have some comorbid conditions or things that could have been addressed earlier on, they might be presenting to care when that is no longer easy to rectify, which increases mortality rates, too," Hubach said.

Hubach said mistrust and misperception of health care and public health officials are also at play.

"Specifically when it comes to COVID, we're seeing a lot of misunderstanding and mistrust," Hubach said. "Individuals having a misunderstanding of how COVID is transmitted, the true impact of COVID within the community and how it impacts the body, and that's been playing out as we're seeing within communities with debates about masks and, now, as it comes to vaccine rollout."

Hubach said health officials should attempt to reach out to trusted messengers in rural communities to help spread the message that the virus is serious and not just an urban issue, as well as increase confidence in and willingness to take the vaccine.

"The Kaiser Family Foundation just released some data that shows 29% of rural residents do not plan to get vaccinated for COVID" compared to 15% of urban residents, Hubach said.

"So if 30% of our rural residents won't even get vaccinated for COVID, we're not going to achieve herd immunity," Hubach said, "which means we're going to start to see this trend still continue to grow that'll disproportionately impact these rural communities."

As of Wednesday, the OSU Center for Rural Health reported 358 COVID-19 deaths in rural Oklahoma in January, by far the most of any month of the pandemic so far.

Tags: 
Rural Oklahoma
Rural Hospitals
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Grove Doctor Shares Experience Of COVID's Impact On Smaller Hospitals

By Dec 8, 2020
Facebook / Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians

A Grove doctor used a virtual COVID-19 press conference to share his personal experience with the challenges and strains placed upon his hospital by the pandemic. 

"Smaller hospitals like mine can provide a tremendous amount of care, but we have limits," said Dr. Sam Ratermann, medical director of the hospitalist program at INTEGRIS Grove Hospital and president-elect of the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians, at a Tuesday online event organized by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.

Record 65 COVID Deaths Reported As Spike Continues After Latest Case Peak

By 19 hours ago
NIAID-RML

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 2,686 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 379,110.

Tulsa County had 483 of Wednesday's cases. Its total now stands at 62,297, second to Oklahoma County's 73,512.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, jumped from 2,579 to 2,679. The average, however, has stayed below 3,000 for nine days. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Oklahoma Doing Relatively Well With COVID Vaccination, But Herd Immunity A Long Way Off

By Jan 25, 2021
Mike Simons / Pool photo

As of Friday, just eight states and the District of Columbia had higher COVID vaccination rates per 100 people than Oklahoma.

That information is according to Bloomberg’s global tracker, which shows Oklahoma is also in the top 10 for the percentage of doses it’s used.

But there’s still a long way to go.