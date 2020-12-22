Distribution of Moderna COVID Vaccine Underway in Oklahoma

By 12 minutes ago

Credit Moderna

Doses of the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved are now being distributed across Oklahoma.

The state received 66,200 doses on Monday. Moderna’s vaccine doesn’t need to be kept nearly as cold during shipping as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that arrived last week, and Moderna says it will remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures up to 30 days.

Oklahoma Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said that changes distribution plans a little bit.

"We’re going to send the Moderna vaccine pretty much all across the state to our county health department sites so that they can kind of serve as that hub and spoke for pushing Moderna out. You’re probably looking at in excess of 30 sites that are going to receive Moderna direct," Reed said.

The state received its first shipment of almost 40,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week, and thousands of doses have already been given to frontline health care workers across Oklahoma, according to the state health department.

Both vaccines are more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. Stilwell-based infectious disease specialist Dr. Gitanjali Pai said both are two-dose, "prime and boost" vaccines for that level of efficacy.

"So, after the first dose, we get some degree — which is a suboptimal degree — of immunity within a couple of weeks, and then after the second dose, we get optimum immunity anywhere from seven to 14 days after the second dose," Pai said.

The state has now received more than 106,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The phase one priority group that includes doctors and nurses caring for COVID patients is about 158,000 people.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

COVID Update: 2nd Straight Day of Active Case and 7-Day Average Records for Tulsa County

By 20 hours ago
U.S. Department of Defense

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 2,596 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 263,434.

Tulsa County had 427 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 44,100, second to Oklahoma County's 53,592.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, remains near record levels and rose from 3,310 to 3,381. The average has held relatively steady since Dec. 6. The record is 3,387, set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

'I Feel Like a Pioneer' — Tulsa Health Department Gives 1st Doses of COVID Vaccine

By Dec 15, 2020
Mike Simons / Tulsa World

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Tulsa.

In a drive-thru setup, the Tulsa Health Department on Tuesday started vaccinating local health care workers caring for COVID patients, the top priority group.

Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe received the very first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine given in Tulsa County. The Hillcrest physician and EMSA chief medical officer said he’s managed to stay well so far, thanks to diligence and personal protective equipment.

As the CDC Warns Against Travel, Oklahoma Tries to Lure Tourists

By Dec 21, 2020

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended postponing holiday travel to avoid catching COVID-19, and that advice stands.

The same day the CDC made that announcement in mid-November, the state of Oklahoma launched a new tourism ad campaign featuring Gov. Kevin Stitt in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas, and on digital platforms.