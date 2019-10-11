District Still Seeks Input Into Pending Cuts

About 100 people turnout at East-Central High School for the last scheduled public meeting on proposed school district budget cuts. The meeting was held last night.

The district says, however, there will be more changes of input. The TPS is looking to trim $20-million from up coming budgets.

T​hd district is also conducting a survey of the proposed areas to trim. The survey will be open through 9 a.m. on Monday, October 14 and it only takes about 15 minutes to complete. www.tulsaschools.org/budgetsurvey