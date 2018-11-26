Doctor Enters Plea in Local Prescription Abuse Case

An area doctor has pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to leading multiple conspiracies to write fraudulent opioid prescriptions in an effort to support his drug habit.

United States Attorney Trent Shores announced that Dr. Jeremy David Thomas, 42, of Owasso was convicted of drug conspiracies in five separate federal cases.

Today’s guilty pleas stem from Thomas’ issuance of fraudulent prescriptions for the opioid hydrocodone to multiple co-conspirators who were his patients. His accomplices then filled the prescriptions at area pharmacies and delivered some or all of the hydrocodone tablets to Thomas. As a result of their illegal pill sharing activity, Thomas and his co-conspirators diverted more than 13,740 doses of the drug during a two year period, mainly for the physician’s illegal personal use.