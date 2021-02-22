Downtown Coordinating Council Monitoring Bill To Let Some Hotels Opt Out Of Improvement Districts

A City of Tulsa entity focused on boosting downtown is carefully watching a state Senate bill out of concern it may undermine its work.

The Downtown Coordinating Council has an eye on Senate Bill 489, which would let certified historic hotels opt out of an improvement district — areas created by local governments where an assessment can be levied on businesses to pay for marketing services, improvements not related to streets and other benefits.

DCC Executive Director Brian Kurtz said in a meeting last week he thinks the bill is being pushed by people who are unhappy with a proposed citywide tourism district, but as written, it would let hotels receiving a one-time tax credit opt out of any type of business improvement district.

"I think what it ultimately does is opens the door for any entity, property owner type that is not happy with an improvement district to seek a change at the state level for a concern that they have at a local level," Kurtz said.

The DCC oversees services funded by the Tulsa Stadium Improvement District, which is comprised of properties within the Inner Dispersal Loop. The stadium improvement district also pays for bonds on ONEOK Field.

The city and Tulsa Regional Chamber are stuck in a legal battle over a citywide improvement district that would levy a 3% tax on hotels with 110 rooms or more in order to pay for ramped-up tourism marketing.

"Locally, the chamber is aware of this and has some concerns about the impact it could have on not only the Tourism Improvement District but the overall improvement districts as well," Kurtz said.

SB489 is authored by Sen. Zack Taylor (R-Seminole). It has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing.

Tags: 
Downtown Coordinating Council
Downtown Tulsa
City of Tulsa
Oklahoma legislature
Travel / Tourism
Tulsa Regional Chamber

Related Content

Downtown Coordinating Council Planning Renovation of Tulsa's Center of the Universe

By Oct 2, 2020
Downtown Coordinating Council

The Downtown Coordinating Council is planning a roughly $2.4 million renovation of the Center of the Universe, and the Tulsa Development Authority is ready to help the work along.

TDA approved $191,750 in unspent tax increment financing for the project. That funding will likely go toward initial design work.

"This seems like an excellent way to leverage TIF funds … $2.35 million project on $191,750. That seems like a great leverage to me," said TDA Development and Project Manager Casey Stowe.

City Of Tulsa Merging Several Authorities Into 1 Development Entity

By Feb 1, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Over the next several months, the City of Tulsa will merge the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, Tulsa industrial and parking authorities, and the Economic Development Commission into a single entity.

City of Tulsa Nearly Done Setting up Citywide Tourism Improvement District

By Jan 10, 2019
pixabay.com

The City of Tulsa is nearing the end of a process to set up a citywide Tourism Improvement District.

The district would impose a 3 percent tax on the gross receipts of hotels with at least 110 rooms, generating an estimated $2.3 million dollars to spend on ramped-up marketing to lure new tourists to Tulsa.

Currently, the city council is in the process of adopting an assessment roll of 33 affected hotels. Chief of Community Development and Policy Nick Doctor said one hotel on the list is claiming 109 rooms, but that will get resolved one way or another.