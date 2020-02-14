Downtown Coordinating Council Still Looking for Input on Public Survey

Now’s your chance to weigh in on what’s working or not working in downtown Tulsa.

The Downtown Coordinating Council is taking input through a survey to help plan priorities for improvement.

DCC Executive Director Brian Kurtz said everyone’s feedback is welcome because between living, working and spending a night out, just about everyone interacts with downtown.

"And even for those who don’t, we want to understand how downtown can be relevant to people that aren’t experiencing it on a regular basis. We really want this to be everyone’s neighborhood," Kurtz said.

The survey asks about things like current street and landscaping maintenance and how important improvements like more affordable housing, enhanced transit options and walkability are. The survey is available online or on paper forms at Central, Rudisill and Kendall Whittier libraries.

"We’ve had a tremendous response so far. We’re approaching nearly 1,000 completed surveys, and we’re hoping to definitely double that in the next two weeks," Kurtz said.

The survey deadline is Feb. 29.