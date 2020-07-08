Downtown Housing Study Recommends More Support from City of Tulsa to Meet Demand

An audio version of this story

The City of Tulsa has its playbook for how to help add thousands of housing units in and around downtown.

The downtown housing study recommends seven strategies to help boost the stock of rental and for-sale housing, especially for less than $2,000 a month.

The city is already taking some steps. A zoning code overlay in the works will help with infill development issues that hinder a broader mix of housing types, like narrow lots or requirements for further review of anything other than a single-family home.

"So, the overlay would resolve those and allow folks to, in theory, bring things like a duplex or even a six-plex … into the neighborhoods without requiring additional review, additional approval. Being able to do those things by right, bringing those onto the market pretty quick," said Travis Hulse with the Tulsa Planning Office.

The study recommends the city use proceeds from downtown tax increment financing districts to offer direct assistance to projects with rents generally less than $2,100 month, and especially those going for less than $1,700, which are in the highest demand.

That lines up with downtown TIF guidelines heading to the city council. City Economic Development Specialist Spencer Mitchell said pricier options are in less demand but wouldn’t be left out.

"We also are cognizant of the fact that there is demand for upscale and luxury units within downtown Tulsa over the next 10 years. And so, we wanted to support those projects in some way. And so, we decided that those projects would be eligible for street scaping or public realm improvements," Mitchell said.

The report also calls for about 80% of city development assistance revolving loan repayments to be dedicated to downtown.

There's a total projected housing demand in and around downtown of more than 4,400 units. There are about 1,200 rental units under construction or proposed.