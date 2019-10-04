Dr. Seuss: Lost and Found

In 2013, while looking through a forgotten box of materials, Dr. Seuss’s widow, Audrey Geisel, discovered a folder containing a collection of sketches for a project called “The Horse Museum.” It was only about 80% finished and contained no completed artwork. Editors at Random House set out to complete the book and hired Australian illustrator Andrew Joyner to provide the art. A true love letter to museums and a wonderful primer on art history. “Dr. Seuss’ Horse Museum” was released a few weeks ago. On this episode we speak with Andrew Joyner from his small town home in southern Australia.

