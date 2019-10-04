Dr. Seuss: Lost and Found

In 2013, while looking through a forgotten box of materials, Dr. Seuss’s widow, Audrey Geisel, discovered a folder containing a collection of sketches for a project called “The Horse Museum.” It was only about 80% finished and contained no completed artwork. Editors at Random House set out to complete the book and hired Australian illustrator Andrew Joyner to provide the art. A true love letter to museums and a wonderful primer on art history. “Dr. Seuss’ Horse Museum” was released a few weeks ago. On this episode we speak with Andrew Joyner from his small town home in southern Australia. 

 Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.    

