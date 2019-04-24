Drug Take Back Weekend

This weekend is the annual drug take-back event across the country. Oklahoma is in Region 6 of the Federal Department of Health and Human Services. Regional Director Fred Schuster says unwanted drugs make a tempting target.

Last fall Americans turned in nearly 460 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 16 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 11 million pounds—nearly 5,500 tons—of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Click here for a link to area disposal locations.