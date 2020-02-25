Early Voting in Oklahoma Begins Thursday

Crowds are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for early in-person voting in advance of next week’s Super Tuesday Presidential Primary. Oklahoma is one of 14 states participating, and Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman expects a big turnout this week and next Tuesday. She says registration and interest are up and that usually translates to heavier turnouts.

Early voting is Thursday and Friday from 8am until 6pm, and Saturday 9am until 2pm at the Election Board on North Denver and the Hardesty Library. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3rd.