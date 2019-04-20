South winds will increase this afternoon with warmer temperatures. Despite the strong winds and dry conditions, fire weather conditions will be limited by the green-up that has occurred. Strong southerly wind will continue Sunday ahead of the next weather system to affect the area next week. This slow moving system will result in unsettled weather late Monday through Thursday, with chances of thunderstorms increasing. Organized severe weather is not expected through late next week, although isolated severe storms will be possible.
Easter Weekend Forecast
By NWS-Tulsa • Apr 20, 2019