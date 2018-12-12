Edmond Mayor Dies

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit City of Edmond

The mayor of the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond has died.

Mathews Funeral Home in Edmond says Mayor Charles Lamb died Tuesday. He was 72. A cause of death has not been released, but The Oklahoman reports that Lamb complained of fighting a cold during a Monday night City Council meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Waner, who is now acting mayor, said in a statement that "we are incredibly saddened and shocked" by Lamb's death.

Lamb served on the City Council from 1993-2011, when he was appointed mayor after the resignation of then-Mayor Patrice Douglas, then was elected mayor in 2013. He was re-elected in 2015 and 2017 and was again running for re-election in 2019.

Funeral services are pending.