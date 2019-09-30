Elected Officials Band Together for Food Bank "Feeding Across the Aisle"

When you have dozens of elected officials and their staff at your disposal, 35-pound boxes of apples get parceled quickly into 5-pound bags for distribution to needy families.

Several local, state, federal and tribal elected officials stopped in at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Monday for some volunteer work and to learn more about hunger in the region. Food bank Director of Philanthropy Rochelle Dowdell said last year, they distributed nearly 29 million pounds of food throughout the 24-county area, equal to 464,000 meals a week.

"Any time our legislators are even more aware of what’s going on with the issue of hunger, it raises the profile of what we do and the services that we provide. And so, that’s always helpful," Dowdell said.

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin said while everyone is familiar with feeling hungry, not everyone understands the problem of hunger.

"Very, very few of us have sustained that for weeks or months at a time. We haven’t had to make the decisions, most of us, between buying medication for our kids or serving them a meal at the end of a day," Lakin said.

Lakin said state and federal officials can amplify local efforts to feed hungry families.

Overall, one in six Oklahomans is food insecure. Kids are even more vulnerable, with one in four not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said hunger is a problem that can be solved.

"There is plenty of resources and wealth in this country, in this region, to address this issue, but it takes a hub like Eastern Oklahoma food bank to bring us all together," Hoskin said.