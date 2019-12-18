Elected Officials Call on Bynum to Take Community Input in Tulsa Police Chief Search

State and local officials sent a letter this week calling on Mayor G.T. Bynum to include the community in his search for Tulsa’s next chief of police.

Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, state Senator Kevin Matthews, and state Reps. Monroe Nichols and Regina Goodwin signed the letter.

"There should be citizen input as it relates to the police chief, specifically black citizen input, being that we are among those most impacted when it comes to use of force and when it comes to arrests," said Goodwin, who represents a large swath of north Tulsa and downtown.

According to Tulsa’s Equality Indicators, black Tulsans are five times more likely than whites to experience police use of force and three times more likely to be arrested. The letter says communities most affected by systemic racism should be allowed to participate in the selection process.

"It’s just good practice for a city like Tulsa. We have racial issues here and we have some police issues here, and with the new chief coming in, we need to hopefully address them head on in the most beneficial way," Goodwin said.

The letter also points to the city’s own survey to show why Bynum should look for community input. Just 18% of black respondents said they have a high level of trust in the police, and 60% said they don’t trust city leaders.

Goodwin said community involvement could take many forms.

"Is that a panel? Is that some kind of committee? Is it some kind of roundtable discussion that meets with the mayor? Is it community folks having their own meetings and bringing forth suggestions?" Goodwin said.

Bynum has said he wants the "best person in the country" to be Tulsa's next chief of police and he won't rush the selection process.

The full letter reads as follows: