EMSA Asks Patients Relying On Medical Equipment To Call Their Doctor About Potential Power Outages

By 1 hour ago

With current weather conditions and the potential for blackouts to keep a strained regional power grid from failing, EMSA reported Tuesday it's receiving a 911 call volume that is "not sustainable."

Instead of calling 911, EMSA is asking patients to call their doctors about a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines.

Patients should find out how long medication can be stored if their refrigerator or freezer is not running and get specific guidance for any medications and machines needed to keep them alive.

Planned power outages are possible through Thursday. PSO said it is not always able to alert people before a planned outage, but they are expected to last no more than two hours. Current outages can be reviewed on PSO's website.

Anyone with a medical emergency should call 911 immediately.

Related Content

Thousands Without Power Across Oklahoma As Utilities Resume Intentional Outages During Bitter Cold

By 4 hours ago

At the direction of the Southwest Power Pool, the regional transmission organization that manages the power grid for parts of 14 states including all of Oklahoma, electric companies statewide on Tuesday morning resumed intentional, "controlled" service outages for thousands of customers.

After Activation For Storm Response, 2 National Guard Soldiers Injured In Turnpike Crash

By 5 hours ago
Sgt. Anthony Jones / Oklahoma National Guard

Two days after the Oklahoma National Guard activated personnel to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with severe winter weather response, two soldiers were injured Monday when the driver of a semi-truck struck their Humvee from behind on the Will Rogers Turnpike near Vinita.

Next Rounds Of Snow To Drop 4 To 8 Inches Across Northeastern Oklahoma

By 19 hours ago
National Weather Service Tulsa

Tulsa’s official snowfall total Sunday night was just over 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Get ready for round two. 

"Three to 8 inches of additional snowfall is expected across the region with the next storm that moves in Tuesday through Thursday," NWS Tulsa said in a Monday afternoon weather briefing.

NWS is forecasting 4 to 6 total inches of snow in Tulsa. Forecast snowfall amounts increase south and east of the metro area, with 6 to 8 inches projected in Muskogee, McAlester, and northwest Arkansas. 