EMSA Asks Patients Relying On Medical Equipment To Call Their Doctor About Potential Power Outages

With current weather conditions and the potential for blackouts to keep a strained regional power grid from failing, EMSA reported Tuesday it's receiving a 911 call volume that is "not sustainable."

Instead of calling 911, EMSA is asking patients to call their doctors about a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines.

Patients should find out how long medication can be stored if their refrigerator or freezer is not running and get specific guidance for any medications and machines needed to keep them alive.

Planned power outages are possible through Thursday. PSO said it is not always able to alert people before a planned outage, but they are expected to last no more than two hours. Current outages can be reviewed on PSO's website.

Anyone with a medical emergency should call 911 immediately.