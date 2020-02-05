EMSA Responds to Winter Weather Slips and Falls

EMSA in Tulsa has responded to several more slip and fall calls than usual since the sleet and snow hit the area. Spokesman Adam Paluka says be cautious out there when walking. He says crews responded to more than a dozen slip and fall calls in just a few hours after the weather hit, and more than half of those hurt were taken to a hospital. Paluka says you should wear proper shoes even if just going out for a short walk to the mailbox or to get the paper. Slow and steady is the phrase for today.