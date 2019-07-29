Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Ending Medical Reversal: Improving Outcomes, Saving Lives"

By 7 hours ago
  Aired on Monday, July 29th.
    Aired on Monday, July 29th.

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Adam S. Cifu; he's the co-author of a new book about "medical reversal" -- i.e., what happens when doctors start using a medication, procedure, or diagnostic tool without a robust evidence base...and then stop using it when it's found not to help, or even to harm, patients. Per The Journal of Clinical Research Best Practices: "[This book] presents persuasive evidence that many current standard-of-care treatments are probably ineffective or harmful, thoroughly explains how such treatments came to be accepted, and proposes a number of ways to address the general problem (only some of which involve avaricious companies and mercenary physicians) and minimize its impact on a specific patient."

