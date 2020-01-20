Enthusiastic Crowd Turns Out for Tulsa Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

140 entries, three thousand marchers, and more than three times that many watching are stats for Tulsa’s 41st Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. In the parade is Pleas Thompson, President of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society, who says Dr. King’s Dream of equality for all still hasn’t come completely true more than 50 years after his death. He says that’s why the parade and related events are needed every year to ‘help keep the dream alive’.

After Dallas and Houston, Tulsa is the largest MLK Jr. Day Parade in the region. This is the 41st annual. An estimated 10,000 spectators watch the event every year in Tulsa.