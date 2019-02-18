Related Program: 
Episode 6: Dr. Jennifer Airey

Our guest is Dr. Jennifer Airey, an associate professor of English at TU and the editor of Tulsa Studies in Women's Literature. Her work connects the politics of the 17th and 18th centuries with British popular and literary culture. Our far-reaching conversation with Dr. Airey explores themes of propaganda, sexual violence, war trauma, women's believability, and even zombies -- with all of the above based on her research into Mary Shelley, 18th century playwrights, and related women writers and their experiences. For more about Dr. Airey's research, please see this link.

Podcast
Podcasts
TU English
British Literature
Popular Culture
Writers on Writing
Literacy and Reading
Literary Criticism
Women's and Gender Studies
Novels
Media Studies
Academic Life and Culture
Historical Research
Theater
Mary Shelley
Gender Studies
Women's Issues

