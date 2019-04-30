Related Program: 
Found@TU

Episode 8: Dr. Akhilesh Bajaj

By 16 minutes ago

Our guest is Dr. Akhilesh Bajaj, the Chapman Professor of Computer Information Systems here at TU, who talks with us about his research on the advantages and disadvantages of customizing (rather than using off-the-shelf) information systems in an organization. He also outlines the recent history of office automation, explains what blockchains are, and describes how artificial intelligence is poised to (fairly soon!) transform the world. For more about Dr. Bajaj’s research, please visit abajaj.net.

Tags: 
Podcast
Podcasts
Academic Life and Culture
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
TU Computer Science
Computers
Digital Technology
Data Studies and Information Technology
Wireless Technology
STEM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Math)
Technology
Found@TU
Business and Entrepreneurship
Scientific Research
International Corporations
Retail Businesses
The University of Tulsa

Related Content

Episode 7: Dr. Mike Troilo

By Mar 21, 2019

Our guest is Dr. Mike Troilo, the Wellspring Associate Professor of International Business here at TU. He tells us how learning Korean -- which he began while taking karate lessons as a kid -- eventually led him to do graduate work in business administration and East Asian studies, which in turn led to his learning Mandarin Chinese. Dr. Troilo also describes his ongoing research into the policies as well as practices that can best foster entrepreneurship in a variety of nations, including China.

"The Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence" (Encore Presentation)

By Apr 18, 2018

(Please note: This show first aired back in December.) Artificial "machine" intelligence is, of course, a part of our lives now -- we have cruise control in our cars, automatic checkout services at the supermarket, and (most importantly?) those smartphones in our pockets. But what will life be like when artificial "sentient" intelligence becomes the norm? And when will that happen?

Episode 6: Dr. Jennifer Airey

By Feb 18, 2019

Our guest is Dr. Jennifer Airey, an associate professor of English at TU and the editor of Tulsa Studies in Women's Literature. Her work connects the politics of the 17th and 18th centuries with British popular and literary culture. Our far-reaching conversation with Dr. Airey explores themes of propaganda, sexual violence, war trauma, women's believability, and even zombies -- with all of the above based on her research into Mary Shelley, 18th century playwrights, and related women writers and their experiences. For more about Dr.

'We Built A Robot That Types': The Man Behind Computerized Stock Trading

By Apr 23, 2015

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Dell Says It's Buying Data Storage Company EMC, In Deal Worth $67 Billion

By Oct 12, 2015

Seeking to broaden its information technology product line, Dell is buying EMC Corp. for $67 billion in a deal that also gives EMC shareholders a stake in VMware, a cloud and virtualization company controlled by EMC.

That stake in VMWare, a publicly traded company whose stock has hovered around the $80 mark in recent weeks, would come in the form of a tracking stock, according to an announcement from Dell issued Monday morning.

Apple Conspired To Set E-Book Prices, Judge Rules

By Jul 10, 2013

Apple Inc. "conspired to raise the retail price of e-books," a federal judge ruled Wednesday as a civil lawsuit brought by the Justice Department reached its conclusion.