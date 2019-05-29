Related Program: 
Found@TU

Episode 9: Dr. Erin Iski

By 26 minutes ago

Our guest for this installment of Found@TU is Dr. Erin Iski, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry here at the University of Tulsa. She describes her research in nanoscale surface chemistry, in which she uses an innovative Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM) to study the interaction of atoms and molecules on surfaces. Dr. Iski tells us about visualizing the world's smallest electric motor (which is now in The Guinness Book of World Records!) and explains how her research addresses the possible origins of biological molecules -- and how it can help prevent cellphones from exploding. We also discuss the joys (and challenges) of being a woman scientist, and how working in a lab helps her students deal with stress. For more information, please see Dr. Iski's website.

Tags: 
Podcast
Podcasts
Academic Life and Culture
STEM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Math)
Digital Technology
Technology
Wireless Technology
Cell phone
Chemistry
Microbiology
Found@TU
Science
Scientific Research
The University of Tulsa
Women's and Gender Studies
TU Chemistry
The Atom
Data Studies and Information Technology

Related Content

Episode 8: Dr. Akhilesh Bajaj

By Apr 30, 2019

Our guest is Dr. Akhilesh Bajaj, the Chapman Professor of Computer Information Systems here at TU, who talks with us about his research on the advantages and disadvantages of customizing (rather than using off-the-shelf) information systems in an organization. He also outlines the recent history of office automation, explains what blockchains are, and describes how artificial intelligence is poised to (fairly soon!) transform the world. For more about Dr. Bajaj’s research, please visit abajaj.net.

'Eliminate Dengue' Team Has A Deep (Lab) Bench

By Jun 8, 2012

Second of a two-part series. Read Part 1

Every profession has its symbols of success. For opera singers, it's performing at La Scala or the Met. For mountain climbers it's making it to the top of Everest. For scientists, if you get two papers published in the same issue of a prestigious journal like Nature, you're hot.

Episode 2: Dr. Jennifer Ragsdale

By Oct 1, 2018

Our guest is Dr. Jennifer Ragsdale, Associate Professor of Psychology, who discusses her research on how people deal with work stress. She describes what causes stress at work, including information overload, the fight-or-flight reaction, and a culture of overwork. Dr. Ragdale's research explores the notion of work-life balance, identifies activities that help us disengage from work, and considers how technologies like cellphones can make stress recovery more difficult.

Episode 6: Dr. Jennifer Airey

By Feb 18, 2019

Our guest is Dr. Jennifer Airey, an associate professor of English at TU and the editor of Tulsa Studies in Women's Literature. Her work connects the politics of the 17th and 18th centuries with British popular and literary culture. Our far-reaching conversation with Dr. Airey explores themes of propaganda, sexual violence, war trauma, women's believability, and even zombies -- with all of the above based on her research into Mary Shelley, 18th century playwrights, and related women writers and their experiences. For more about Dr.

A Wisecracking Biochemist Shares Her Kitchen ABCs

By editor Oct 24, 2014

Biochemists aren't really known for their sense of humor. But we recently met one who was warm, inviting and downright hilarious. "When chemists don't know what something is, they call it a substance," quips Shirley Corriher.

Episode 1: Dr. Gabriel LeBlanc

By Aug 22, 2018
The University of Tulsa

Our guest is Dr. Gabriel LeBlanc, the Wellspring Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at TU. He tells us, among other things, how undergraduate chemistry lab classes lured him away from soccer, how 3D printing makes expensive lab equipment easily affordable, and how his research team applies electrochemistry to biomaterials in order to help understand diseases like Parkinson's.