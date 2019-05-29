Episode 9: Dr. Erin Iski

Our guest for this installment of Found@TU is Dr. Erin Iski, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry here at the University of Tulsa. She describes her research in nanoscale surface chemistry, in which she uses an innovative Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM) to study the interaction of atoms and molecules on surfaces. Dr. Iski tells us about visualizing the world's smallest electric motor (which is now in The Guinness Book of World Records!) and explains how her research addresses the possible origins of biological molecules -- and how it can help prevent cellphones from exploding. We also discuss the joys (and challenges) of being a woman scientist, and how working in a lab helps her students deal with stress. For more information, please see Dr. Iski's website.