EQ Board Certifies Less For Lawmakers to Spend

The Oklahoma Legislature will have $37.8 million fewer extra dollars to spend than forecast just two months ago.

The state Board of Equalization Wednesday certified about $8.2 billion in state revenue for next year's budget, an increase of $574.5 million over the current year but down 0.5 percent from the $612.3 billion initially certified in December .

Some of the state's largest agencies have already asked for budget increases totaling more than $3 billion. The Department of Corrections asked for an increase of about $1 billion.

Figures provided by the board include anticipated increases since December in most major revenue streams, including $48.1 million more in use taxes, but are offset by expected decreases of $53.2 million in gross production taxes on natural gas and $27.9 million in personal income taxes.