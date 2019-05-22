Evacuation Order for Webbers Falls

A small town in Musokogee Cunty is urging residents to evacuate as the Arkansas River heads toward near-historic levels.

Forecasters say major flooding is expected in Webbers Falls, a town of about 600 people

According to the National Weather Service, the Arkansas River was at 34.5 feet, or 6.5 feet above flood stage, as of Wednesday morning. The river was expected to rise to 40 feet by Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says the flooding poses an “extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation.”