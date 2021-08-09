Excessive Heat Warning To Start Hot Week Across Northeast Oklahoma

Credit National Weather Service

Much of northeast Oklahoma was under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Monday, and it’s just the start of a week of potentially dangerous heat.

The National Weather Service said additional heat advisories and warnings are likely as summer heat and humidity linger over the area.

Heat index values will be above 100 in many areas Tuesday to Thursday, with some locations across eastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas reaching 112 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, cooler temperatures are expected by the weekend as an upper ridge breaks down, along with an approaching cold front.

If you must be outdoors in hot and humid conditions, wear a hat and lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in the shade. Avoid getting too much sun. Sunburn makes it harder for the body to cool itself.

Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness; nausea or vomiting; cool, pale, clammy skin; a rapid, weak pulse; and muscle cramps. People experiencing heat exhaustion should move to an air conditioned place, drink water if fully conscious, and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

Signs and symptoms of heat stroke include headache; confusion; body temperature above 103 degrees; red, hot, dry skin; and a strong, rapid pulse. People with heat stroke may lose consciousness. Anyone with a heat stroke victim should call 911, move them to a cooler area and try to cool them using cool cloths.

National Weather Service
Heat Alerts
Hot weather
weather

Tulsa County Residents Without Air Conditioning May Qualify For Free Window Unit

By Jun 11, 2021
Tulsa Weather Coalition

A local nonprofit is reminding Tulsa County residents without air conditioning that they may be eligibile to receive a free window unit to help cool their homes.

The Tulsa Weather Coalition, an initiative of the Community Service Council, is accepting applications for the program, which was launched in 1980 following a summer of many heat-related deaths.

A Major Report Warns Climate Change Is Accelerating And Humans Must Cut Emissions Now

By Rebecca Hersher 12 hours ago

Global climate change is accelerating and human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases are the overwhelming cause, according to a landmark report released Monday by the United Nations. There is still time to avoid catastrophic warming this century, but only if countries around the world stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible, the authors warn.

The message to world leaders is more dire, and more unequivocal, than ever before.

What The U.S. Can Do About The Dire Climate Change Report

By Rachel Treisman 2 hours ago

The United Nations just released its landmark climate report, urging countries to urgently cut their greenhouse gas emissions or else face catastrophic consequences.

So what exactly should the Biden administration do?