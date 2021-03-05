Expansion Of TPS Support Programs Includes Free Summer Camp, After-School Care, Tutoring

Tulsa Public Schools officials this week announced a bevy of expanded initiatives meant to support students as the district looks ahead at a post-pandemic world.

“As we shift into post-COVID teaching and learning, we have an exciting opportunity to think differently about the ways that we serve and support Tulsa children and families,” TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said in a Thursday statement.

“Often, students with the greatest needs have less access to opportunities outside of a traditional school day, but these expanded learning opportunities will allow us to broaden the definition of where, how, and when learning happens for all of our students,” said TPS chief learning officer Ebony Johnson. “We are excited to broaden access to the academic, social, and emotional supports that our students need to be successful in the classroom and beyond.”

The offerings include a free summer camp program available to all students in July, expansion of counseling services through the district's Care and Connect program, free before- and after-school care for elementary students, graduation support for high school seniors, and more.

More information on the programs is available at the TPS website.