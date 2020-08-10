THE EXPERIENCE: IMAGINE at ahha Tulsa

On this edition of ST, we learn about THE EXPERIENCE: IMAGINE, which is a newly created group exhibition opening today (Friday the 7th) at ahha Tulsa. It's a rather Outer Space (or Sci-Fi, or Other Worldly) type of show that, per the ahha website, features "large-scale, semi-permanent, interactive art. When you visit THE EXPERIENCE: IMAGINE, you will explore zones designed and built by one of six Tulsa-based artists. Each has different interactive elements. What will you discover?" Our guest is the Director of Education and Exhibitions at ahha, Dr. Amber Litwack.
