Explosion at Stringtown Prison

Oklahoma prison officials say no one was injured when a fuel truck exploded and burned on the grounds of a southeastern Oklahoma prison.

The state Department of Corrections says the privately owned gasoline truck exploded shortly after noon Friday on the grounds of the medium-security Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, about 108 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The explosion occurred at a fueling station on the prison's grounds and blew debris onto the median of nearby U.S. 69, which runs along the prison's east side. Officials say the truck was destroyed but no structures were damaged by the resulting fire, which was extinguished by firefighters and emergency crews.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation. The prison housed 797 male inmates on Friday.