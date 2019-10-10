Fall (SPOOKY) Specials

The Rhythm Atlas Indigenous Peoples’ Day Special

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

KWGS Public Radio 89.5



The Rhythm Atlas presents a special episode featuring a broad spectrum of traditional and modern music by American Indian and First Nations artists from all over North America in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. You’ll hear poem-songs by new U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, as well as music by Samantha Crain, R. Carlos Nakai, Jim Pepper, Grammy-nominated Pow Wow group Young Spirit, Jeremy Dutcher, and more.

The Hidden Sixties Special

Friday, October 25, 2019 | 8:00 - 9:00 p.m.

KWGS Public Radio 90.5





Yikes! It's time once again for The Hidden Sixties Halloween Special! Join super-creepy co-hostsJohn Wooley (of Swing On This) and Scott Gregory (of All This Jazz) for an hour of pop, rock, jazz, folk, soul, film music, and much more...all of it frightfully fun, festive, and downright irresistible. It'll be music you haven't heard since the 1960s -- if you've heard it at all -- with each and every tune so good it's somehow kinda scary. Tune in...if you dare, right here on KWGS-FM

Snap Judgment Presents: SPOOKED

October 22 & 29, 2019 | 8:00 - 9:00 p.m.

October 31, 2019 | 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.

KWGS Public Radio 89.5


