"Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding"

  Aired on Monday, March 15th.
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is journalist and author Larry Olmsted, who tells us about his latest book, "Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding." The book cites a wide range of new and recent studies on the topic of sports fandom, thus arguing that the more we root for a given sports team, the better our social, psychological, and physical health is likely to be -- and the more meaningful our personal relationships will be, and the more connected and happier we will feel overall. As was noted of this volume in Booklist: "For sports fans feeling even slightly guilty over parking themselves in front of a TV for a few hours to watch, say, a football game, this volume offers a winning counterargument: It's good for your health! Olmsted's study offers ideas fans would do well to take seriously."

Scientific Research
Sports Journalism
College Sports
Sports
professional sports
Emotional Health
Family Life
Personal Health and Well-Being
Mental Health
Medical Research
American Culture
Popular Culture
Athletes
Fitness and Exercise
Science Journalism
Health
American Health History
John Henning Schumann

