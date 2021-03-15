Our guest on ST Medical Monday is journalist and author Larry Olmsted, who tells us about his latest book, "Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding." The book cites a wide range of new and recent studies on the topic of sports fandom, thus arguing that the more we root for a given sports team, the better our social, psychological, and physical health is likely to be -- and the more meaningful our personal relationships will be, and the more connected and happier we will feel overall. As was noted of this volume in Booklist: "For sports fans feeling even slightly guilty over parking themselves in front of a TV for a few hours to watch, say, a football game, this volume offers a winning counterargument: It's good for your health! Olmsted's study offers ideas fans would do well to take seriously."