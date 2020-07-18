Federal Felony Charges Against Former Blue Bell CEO Dropped

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has dismissed federal felony charges against the former CEO of a Texas ice cream company in a case arising from a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin dropped the case Wednesday against former Blue Bell Creameries CEO Paul Kruse because federal prosecutors did not seek an indictment from a grand jury and Kruse’s attorneys said he never waived his right to a grand jury indictment.

Prosecutors said they bypassed the grand jury and charged Kruse by information because the coronavirus pandemic made it unsafe for jurors to meet.

The charges stemmed from a listeria contamination that Blue Bell officials told federal inspectors it believed had spread through a drainage system at an Oklahoma plant.

The company, which is based in the central Texas town of Brenham, recalled products after its ice cream had been linked to 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

Blue Bell agreed to plead guilty May 1 as part of a plea agreement to two misdemeanor counts for shipping contaminated ice cream, saying in a statement at the time that it “learned hard lessons” from the outbreak and that food safety is its “highest priority.”

Kruse was charged May 1 with seven felonies alleging that he concealed what the company knew about the listeria contamination. From the beginning, his attorneys asserted that Kruse was innocent and that he and other Blue Bell employees, as defense attorney Chris Flood said, “did the best they could with the information they had at the time.”

Messages to federal prosecutors and Kruse’s attorneys were not immediately returned.

Blue Bell Creameries

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Blue Bell Creameries has told federal inspectors that it believes listeria bacteria spread at its Oklahoma plant through a drainage system.

The Texas-based ice cream company revealed the findings in documents sent to the Food and Drug Administration.

KXAS-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth reported Friday that Blue Bell says it believes the bacteria found at its plant in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma spread through the drainage system, released into the air and then settled on nearby equipment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government investigation found that Blue Bell ice cream had evidence of listeria bacteria in its Oklahoma manufacturing plant as far back as March 2013.

A report made public Thursday found that the Texas-based company continued to ship ice cream produced in that plant after what the Food and Drug Administration said was inadequate cleaning.

Blue Bell Ice Cream is recalling three 3 oz. institutional/food service ice cream cups- chocolate, strawberry and vanilla with tab lids because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.