Filers Withdraw Oklahoma State Question to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Proponents of an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma have withdrawn the proposed state question less than two weeks after filing it.

The Oklahoma Secretary of State received notice to withdraw State Question 806 on Dec. 23. Two Oklahoma City women filed the petition Dec. 12.

Critics of the initiative petition said it was friendly to out-of-state, corporate marijuana operations and would have let them control the market in Oklahoma.

The state question would have legalized recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, with sales subject to a 15% excise tax. Those tax revenues would have first funded an Oklahoma Marijuana Authority to oversee licensing and regulation of a recreational marijuana industry.

The rest of the tax revenue would have gone to local governments, public schools for substance abuse–prevention programs and addiction treatment providers.