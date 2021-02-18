Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Film Historian Mark Harris Offers "Mike Nichols: A Life"

By 2 hours ago
  • Aired on Wednesday, February 17th.
    Aired on Wednesday, February 17th.

Our guest is the writer and film historian Mark Harris, whose newest book, which he tells us about, is a biography of Mike Nichols (1931-2014). Born Mikhail Igor Peschkowsky in Berlin, the young Nichols, along with his brother and his parents, escaped the Nazis in 1939 by relocating to the United States. Nichols went on to have a long, remarkably creative career in show business, thriving as a film and theater director, actor, producer, and comedian. As a director, he was known and celebrated for helping his actors deliver particularly strong performances. As was noted of this book by Dwight Garner in The New York Times: "[A] crisp new biography.... [Harris has] a gift for scene-setting. He's at his best in 'Mike Nichols: A Life' when he takes you inside a production. His chapters on the making of three films in particular -- 'The Graduate,' 'Silkwood,' and 'Angels in America' -- are miraculous: shrewd, tight, intimate, and funny. You sense he could turn each one into a book.... [Nichols] was a man in perpetual motion, and Harris chases him with patience, clarity, and care."

Tags: 
Hollywood
Film
Theater
Show Business
Biography
Acting (on Stage or Screen)
Directing (for Stage or Screen)
Stand-Up Comedy
Comedy
Movies
American Culture
Popular Culture
Writers on Writing

Related Content

Mike Nichols, Award-Winning Director Of 'The Graduate,' 'Silkwood,' Dies

By Nov 20, 2014

Fresh Air Remembers Film And Broadway Director Mike Nichols

By editor Nov 21, 2014

Nichols directed such movies as The Graduate and Birdcage and Broadway musicals such as Spamalot. He won nine Tony Awards. Nichols died Wednesday at 83. He talked with Terry Gross in 2001.

Copyright 2014 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Transcript

DAVID BIANCULLI, HOST:

Mike Nichols: 'Salesman' By Day, Artist Always

By editor Mar 9, 2012

Film and theater director Mike Nichols doesn't talk — he sells.

"The producers want us to sell, sell, sell," Nichols tells NPR's Robert Siegel. "That's my little joke. That's what we do by day; by night, we're artists."

"Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War" (Encore Presentation)

By Jul 13, 2015

(Note: This interview originally aired in March of this year.) Our guest is the film historian and journalist Mark Harris, who's written for Entertainment Weekly, Grantland, New York Magazine, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and other publications.

Orson Welles' Long Anticipated 'Other Side Of The Wind' Is Finally Finished

By Nov 1, 2018

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

TERRY GROSS, HOST:

The Late, Great Hollywood Screenwriter Walter Bernstein: From the StudioTulsa Archives

By Jan 28, 2021

The acclaimed Hollywood screenwriter Walter Bernstein died recently at the age of 101. His films included "Fail-Safe," "Paris Blues," "The Molly Maguires," "Semi-Tough," and lastly, to cite a 1976 classic starring Woody Allen that was based on Bernstein's own experiences as a blacklisted writer in Fifties Hollywood, "The Front." On this edition of ST, we listen back to our 1997 conversation with Walter Bernstein. At that time, he'd just put out a book called "Inside Out: A Memoir of the Blacklist."