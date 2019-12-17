A Final Found@TU Podcast: Exploring Race, Gender, and the Civil War with Dr. Kristen T. Oertel

On this final installment in our Found@TU podcast series, which has explored all manner of faculty research being done here at the University, we are pleased to visit with Dr. Kristen Tegtmeier Oertel, the Mary Frances Barnard Professor of 19th Century American History. She offers lots of wonderful stories and interesting asides (including the time she stumbled across a long-lost, handwritten note signed by Lincoln!) regarding her research on slavery and abolition, especially as they both pertain to race and gender. The podcast can be accessed here.