Fire Danger High This Week

Fire danger is high the next few days in this part of the state. Recent moisture hasn’t helped the drought in many areas. Tulsa County Emergency Manager Joe Kralichek urges people to be cautious. He says a tossed cigarette or even a dragging chain can cause a spark that could ignite a wildfire. We still have abnormally dry conditions for this time of year in the Tulsa area.

Dry conditions and high winds will contribute to an increased danger of wildfires through about Thursday, when rain is expected.