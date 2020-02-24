First Floor of Central Library Likely to Reopen This Week

Tulsa City-County Library officials expect to reopen the first floor of Central Library this week.

The downtown branch has been closed since Wednesday afternoon after a fire in a second-floor restroom set off the sprinkler system and prompted evacuation on the building.

The Starbucks inside Central Library reopened Sunday, but an exact day for the rest of the first floor to reopen has not been announced. Visitors can access the library's children’s department, computers and laptops, business center, maker space, audio lab, hold materials, media, books, magazines, and newspapers from the first floor.

Police arrested Sara Bess on Thursday for first-degree arson in connection with the fire. She is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on $20,000 bond.