First Flu Death Reported in Tulsa County

Tulsa County sees its first flu death of the season. The Oklahoma Health Department’s Tony Sellars says that brings to six the total number of deaths in the state this flu season. Five of the six deaths have occurred in Northeast Oklahoma, and all have been in the older population, at least 50 years of age and older. In all, 134 people have been hospitalized this season, with most of those also occurring in Northeast Oklahoma. Sellars says with the peak flu period still ahead, it isn’t too late to get a shot. Health Department clinics are offering shots for free.