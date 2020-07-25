First Lady Melania Trump Hopes To Visit Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump said she hopes to take the Cherokee Nation up on its invitation to visit the tribe’s headquarters in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

The first lady made the comments Thursday after a meeting of the President’s Task Force on Protecting Children in the Indian Health Service System, which is co-chaired by Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The task force, which traveled throughout Indian country and visited Oklahoma, New Mexico, Montana, and South Dakota, presented its findings at the White House on Thursday.

The first lady said she looks forward to visiting Tahlequah when it’s safe and feasible to do so. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe plans to work with the White House to schedule a visit.

“We welcome first lady Melania Trump on her first visit to Cherokee Nation, and we’re excited to show her the advances tribal nations are making in the field of health care for Native people and children,” Hoskin said in a statement.

Chuck Hoskin Jr.
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Cherokee Nation

