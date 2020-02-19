Five Union High Seniors Named National Merit Scholarship Finalists

Congratulations are in order for five Union High School students.

Seniors Tiffany Guo, Annslee Hiatt, Keegan Knouse, Anna McMullen, and Zachary Xu are in the running for prestigious National Merit Scholarships.

"Our kids will take this status and the scholarships that go along with it and go off and do great things and make Union extremely proud," said Union High School Principal of Seniors John Chargois.

The students did well on stressful tests to get to this point.

"They identify students that excel on the SAT, and then from that, they name the National Merit finalists. And that’s where our five students came from," Chargois said.

Guo, Hiatt, Knouse, McMullen and Xu were honored at a reception at the school.

"We not only get a chance to get to know our our commended students a little bit better, but we also take that opportunity to get some feedback on how we can continue to improve as a district to meet the needs of our high-achieving students," Chargois said.

More than 1.6 million high school students are considered for National Merit Scholarships each year. Only about 7,500 are chosen.

Winners will be announced in the spring.