Flood Victims from 2019 Have One More Chance for Help

Friday is a deadline for people still impacted by last year’s devastating floods in Northeastern Oklahoma. Linda Johnston is Long-Term Recovery Committee Co-chair. She says the feds have done all they’re going to do, and there are still around three hundred or so families that need help. They had no insurance and received less than needed from federal agencies to get lives back on track. Many are still homeless.

Friday, the individual recovery cases will be presented to non-profit, private, and religious organizations in the hope they will step up and help.