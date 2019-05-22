Flooding a Concern Throughout Tulsa County, Possibly into Next Week

Most of Tulsa County will be dealing with flooding for the next several days.

Bird Creek reached 31.3 feet at Sperry early Wednesday morning, but Sperry, Turley and Skiatook should see those flood waters recede if the area doesn't get much more rain.

Bird Creek near Owasso is a different story. It’s expected to crest at 29.5 feet overnight.

"This is going to be an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation for anybody who lives near Bird Creek and that area," said Tulsa Area Emergency Manager Joe Kralicek.

The Caney River near Collinsville is expected to hit 36 feet Thursday morning.

"We’re looking at a lot of farmland being flooded. Rural roads are going to be impassable. Homes northeast of Collinsville just off of 169 near the Caney River should be flooded. This is going to exceed the May 11, 1993, event. That was a 34.4 foot crest," Kralicek said.

Officials want people ready to follow orders to evacuate: pack a bag with medications and clothes, charge cell phones, put valuables in high places, and take a home inventory for insurance purposes.