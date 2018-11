The flu season continues to hit northeast Oklahoma very hard. 73 of the 112 influenza hospitalizations this season have been in this part of the state.

The state health department reports four deaths from the flu this season. Those deaths have occurred in the 65 year-old-plus demographic. All four deaths have been east of I-35 and north of I-40.

The state health department is urging people, who have not done so, to get a flu vaccination.