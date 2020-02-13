Flu Kills Seven More in Oklahoma

With international focus on the deadly coronavirus outbreak, flu cases continue to rise in Oklahoma. The latest statistics show seven more deaths, one in Tulsa County, and 245 more hospitalizations statewide in the past week. Leanne Stephens with the Tulsa Health Department says flu is widespread and serious. She urges precautions like frequent hand washing and getting vaccinated. It can lessen symptoms even if you get the flu.

Of the statewide total of nearly 1700 hospitalizations this flu season, Tulsa County leads with 451, far ahead of Oklahoma County with 265. 30 people in the state have died from flu-related illness.