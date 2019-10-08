Flu Season Kicks Off with a Pop Up Clinic and Emergency Preparedness Exercise

The Tulsa Health Department gets ready for flu season with an emergency preparedness exercise and a no cost pop up clinic. LeAnne Stephens with the Health Department says it gives emergency workers and citizens a taste of what a ‘real life’ rapid response would be and provides no cost flu shots. This also marks the beginning of the Health Department’s ‘Don’t Bug Me’ flu awareness and prevention campaign.

Several hundred people were expected at the preparedness exercise experience and pop up clinic held at ORU.